Manchester, England – The Manchester United football club is in crisis after a rocky start to the 2025/26 season, failing to secure any victories in their first three official matches. They will face Burnley this Saturday at Old Trafford, aiming for their first win to alleviate mounting pressure on head coach Ruben Amorim.

United’s recent performance has been disappointing, with losses to Arsenal and an unexpected defeat to Grimsby Town in the League Cup. The defeat against Grimsby, a club from the fourth division, was particularly shocking, as it marked the club’s first elimination at the hands of such a team in history. Reports from The Guardian suggest that Amorim’s persistent use of the 3-4-3 formation is causing friction with both players and management.

According to sources, there is a growing sentiment within the club that if results do not improve, Amorim could resign during the upcoming FIFA break. Despite the lack of plans for his dismissal, internal discussions surrounding his methods and relationship with the players have intensified.

“The United does not plan to dismiss Amorim, but there’s a feeling that if results don’t change, his stubbornness may lead him to resign, possibly within the next week,” reported The Guardian’s analysis. This creates a critical moment for the team as they prepare for two vital fixtures, starting with Burnley.

Amorim, who took over in November of last year, has led the club to only seven victories in 29 Premier League games. Many fans are concerned about the team’s poor showing, particularly after the previous season’s miserable 15th place finish—the worst in the club’s history.

In response to the recent setbacks, Amorim expressed his frustrations, stating, “Sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love them. I have to figure out how to react better to these situations.” He emphasized the need for improvement and indicated strong intentions to rebuild the team’s performance.

As the team gears up for their upcoming match against Burnley, the upcoming weeks are critical for both the club and Amorim’s future in charge. A victory could be the turning point needed to restore confidence to a struggling squad.