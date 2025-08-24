Manchester United Faces Fulham in Premier League Matchup

Londres, Inglaterra — Manchester United takes on Fulham this Sunday, August 24, at 12:30 p.m. (Brasília time) at Craven Cottage as part of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. After their recent loss to Arsenal, the Red Devils are looking to bounce back.

The Manchester team, led by coach Rúben Amorim, suffered a setback in their first match, falling 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford. Despite the defeat, fans praised the team’s performance.

In contrast, Fulham played to a 0-0 draw against Brighton in their opening match. Manager Marco Silva hopes to build on this result as they face a formidable opponent. However, both teams are facing injury challenges.

For Manchester United, defenders Lisandro Martínez and Mazraoui are sidelined due to injuries. The good news for United is the return of goalkeeper André Onana, who is anticipated to start after recovering from injury. His replacement, Bayindir, made a costly error in the last game against Arsenal.

Coach Amorim’s recent tenure has been rocky, garnering only seven wins in 28 league matches. For this match, he might tweak the lineup, considering players like Diogo Dalot and Casemiro could be at risk of losing their spots to substitutes who performed well in previous matches.

Fulham, while looking for their first win this season, is also dealing with absences in their squad. Notable defenders Ryan Sessegnon and Antonee Robinson will miss the match, alleviating some pressure on their reserves.

Midfielder Andreas Pereira competes for a starting role, while Rodrigo Muniz looks to build on his late-game heroics from the previous match, keeping his spot in the starting eleven.

With the match approaching, fans look forward to a competitive game. Manchester United has a historical edge, winning three out of their last 23 visits to London in the league, but Fulham aims to change that narrative this season.

The match will be broadcasted live on ESPN and Disney+, with real-time coverage available on 365Scores.