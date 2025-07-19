Manchester United Faces Leeds United in Preseason Friendly in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Historic rivals Manchester United and Leeds United will kick off their preseason campaigns with a friendly match on Saturday afternoon at the Strawberry Arena. This is the first of five scheduled fixtures for the Red Devils, who will later head to the United States to face West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Everton.

After a disastrous 2024–25 season that saw Manchester United finish in 15th place, the pressure is on coach Ruben Amorim to improve the team’s performance. The season ended on a low note, culminating in a Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur. “We need to see quick improvements, or we’ll find ourselves deeper in crisis,” Amorim stated.

In contrast, Leeds United enjoyed a successful season, securing the Championship title and returning to the Premier League. Coach Daniel Farke plans to utilize this friendly to prepare for upcoming matches, including fixtures against Villarreal and AC Milan in early August. “We want to build momentum ahead of the new season,” Farke said.

Manchester United will be missing key players, including goalkeeper André Onana, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Lisandro Martínez continues to recover from an ACL tear, and several players, including Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelöf, were released following contract expirations.

However, fans can look forward to seeing new signings Matheus Cunha and Diego León in action. Cunha, signed for £62.5 million, is expected to play a significant role in the match, along with a host of academy prospects.

Leeds’ lineup is set to include four new recruits making their debuts. Dan James, recently signed from Manchester United, will also face his former team. Farke is keen to integrate new players and build on last season’s success.

Fans eagerly anticipate what these historic rivals will bring to the pitch on Saturday, as both teams aim to start their seasons on a winning note.