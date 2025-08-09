Manchester United Finalizes Benjamin Sesko Transfer from RB Leipzig

Manchester, England (AP) — Manchester United has officially signed Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal, the club announced on August 9, 2025. The transfer fee is reported to be €76.5 million, with an additional €8.5 million in potential add-ons, bringing the total to €85 million.

Sesko, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, expressed his excitement about joining the club. “The history of Manchester United is very special, but what excites me the most is the future,” he said in a club statement. “It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfill all of my ambitions.”

United’s pursuit of Sesko became a central element of their summer transfer strategy, as they search for a reliable center-forward. The 22-year-old had been heavily scouted by the club for several years, and his signing comes after protracted negotiations, during which competition from Newcastle United heightened urgency.

Officials from both clubs negotiated over the past weeks, with Newcastle having submitted bids that reached up to €82.5 million. However, Sesko’s preference to join United ultimately influenced the deal in Manchester’s favor.

Christopher Vivell, United’s director of recruitment, has been a long-time admirer of Sesko, having originally brought him to Red Bull Salzburg in 2018. “He combines speed and physicality, making him a perfect fit for the Premier League,” Vivell said. “We believe he has the potential to become a world-class striker.”

Manchester United’s chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox were instrumental in this transfer, finalizing the terms after discussions in Chicago during the club’s pre-season tour.

With the addition of Sesko, United’s strategic focus includes enhancing their offensive line, which had faltered in the previous Premier League season. The club aims for immediate success to rebound from their disappointing performance last year, as the pressure mounts on manager Ruben Amorim and his staff.

As preparations continue for the upcoming season, United looks forward to integrating Sesko into their system and pacing him to become a central figure in their quest for titles at Old Trafford.