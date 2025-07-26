Manchester United Kicks Off Premier League Summer Series in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY, USA — Manchester United begins its Premier League Summer Series with a match against West Ham United at MetLife Stadium at midnight BST. This game is part of United’s Tour 2025, presented by Snapdragon, following a recent draw against Leeds United in Stockholm.

Head coach Ruben Amorim announced his starting lineup, excluding new signing Bryan Mbeumo due to his early pre-season preparations. The transfer from Brentford has been eased into the squad’s routines, as he is not quite ready for match play. However, Matheus Cunha, another new recruit, will be on the field from the start.

Bruno Fernandes is set to play an advanced role, supported by Kobbie Mainoo in a more defensive position. Amad will feature as a wing-back, while Harry Maguire will start on the bench after joining the traveling squad. Noussair Mazraoui is unavailable due to injury.

The confirmed United lineup includes Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Heaven; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes (c), Cunha; Hojlund. Substitutes are Heaton, Dalot, Fredricson, Leon, Maguire, Munro, Shaw, Casemiro, Collyer, J. Fletcher, Kone, Mount, Mantato, Obi, and Williams.

West Ham’s squad features Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Torino, Kilman, Aguerd, and Diouf; Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Rodriguez; Bowen, and Fullkrug, with substitutes including Foderingham, Cornet, Mavropanos, Walker-Peters, Guilherme, Paqueta, Scarles, and Potts.

Amorim expressed the importance of this tour to build a strong team bond, stressing that ”we need to live as a group.” Manchester United aims to improve their performance after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, the club’s worst record since 1973/74.

The team’s restructuring includes new signings like Cunha—acquired for £62.5 million—and Mbeumo, although the latter’s transfer negotiations were challenging due to Brentford’s high demands. United is adapting its strategy to incorporate younger talent while keeping experienced players aligned with their tactical vision.

As the club prepares for their upcoming matches against Bournemouth in Chicago and Everton in Atlanta, all eyes are on Amorim to lead a successful pre-season and ensure the squad is ready for the new season.