Manchester, England — Manchester United is close to finalizing a deal for Benjamin Sesko, the 22-year-old striker from RB Leipzig. The club has been in competition with Newcastle United for the player, who has recently attracted considerable attention in the transfer market.

Initially, Newcastle submitted an offer of €75 million, plus €5 million in add-ons, before increasing their bid to approximately €82.5 million. However, Sesko has expressed a strong preference to join Manchester United, which has prompted the club to accelerate discussions to meet Leipzig’s expectations.

As of now, there is no official agreement between the clubs, but the situation appears to be moving favorably for United. Sesko’s interest in Old Trafford persists even though Newcastle can offer Champions League football next season.

“Benjamin believes Manchester United is the right fit for his future,” a source close to the player stated. This decision comes after Sesko’s impressive performance last season, where he scored 21 goals across all competitions.

Sesko has recorded 39 goals and eight assists in 87 appearances for Leipzig since joining from RB Salzburg in 2023. His arrival at Manchester United could reshape their attacking options, given the team’s struggles last season, where they scored the lowest number of goals in the Premier League since 1992.

United, having already signed forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, sees Sesko as a pivotal addition to enhance their front line. With these signings, the club’s summer spending will exceed £200 million, leading to questions about their financial strategy and long-term sustainability.

Although no final agreement has been made, ongoing talks are believed to reflect a commitment towards making the transfer a reality, as Manchester United looks to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.