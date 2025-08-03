Manchester United Prepares for Final Summer Series Match Against Bournemouth

CHICAGO, IL — Manchester United is gearing up for its last Premier League Summer Series game against Bournemouth on Wednesday night. After two matches, United sits confidently with a victory and a strong performance following last season’s disappointing finish.

Under coach Ruben Amorim, United started the series with a 2-1 win over West Ham and recently dominated Bournemouth with a score of 4-1. The team is eager to wrap up the pre-season tournament on a high note, facing an old adversary in Bournemouth.

Bournemouth, despite facing player departures to Real Madrid and Liverpool, has shown resilience in pre-season matches. They also won their opening game in the U.S. against Everton, providing a tough challenge for United.

In this match, Amorim is likely to field a robust lineup as they aim to maintain momentum. Expected starters include goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, defenders Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, and Ayden Heaven, along with midfield stalwarts Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

The forward line may see Rasmus Højlund, who scored against Bournemouth, supported by Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo. Cunha, after a rest in the last match, is likely to return to the starting XI, making his mark ahead of the season.

Despite various injuries in the past, United’s squad is in relatively good health. Key player Lisandro Martínez is out due to a knee injury, while newcomer Andre Onana has returned to training but will not play.

This match is crucial for United to prove their growth after a tumultuous last season where they finished 15th in the Premier League. The team seeks to show fans they are on the right path as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The kick-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available in the U.S. on Sky Sports and other channels.