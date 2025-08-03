Manchester United Prepares for Premier League Summer Series Showdown

CHICAGO, USA — Manchester United will face Bournemouth in their final matchup of the Premier League Summer Series on Wednesday night at Soldier Field. The Red Devils, led by manager Ruben Amorim, are aiming for a winning conclusion to their pre-season campaign following a strong 4–1 victory over Bournemouth in their last outing.

United opened the tournament with a close 2–1 win against West Ham United but demonstrated marked improvement in their latest match. Rasmus Højlund, who scored against Bournemouth, has been a notable performer this summer.

Despite a tough last season, where they finished 15th in the Premier League, United’s pre-season results have given fans and players alike renewed optimism. Amorim’s squad is looking to maintain momentum against a Bournemouth team that has also shown promising form, securing wins over Hibernian and Bristol City.

Still, United faces a significant challenge. Bournemouth has not lost in their last four matches against United, including two previous visits that ended in 3–0 defeats for United at Old Trafford.

On the injury front, United will be without Lisandro Martínez and André Onana, who is returning to training but not ready to play. However, Amorim’s side is relatively healthy, giving them confidence for this final match.

Bournemouth’s players Philip Billing and Alex Scott have been in good form, with Billing standing out in his last game with a brilliant opening goal. The Cherries are dependent on their star players as they look to extend their unbeaten streak against United.

Kickoff for the match is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action on Sky Sports and other streaming platforms. The stakes are high as both teams aim to build confidence ahead of the regular season.