Manchester United Prepares for Fiorentina in Final Preseason Friendly

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United will wrap up its preseason with a friendly against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on Saturday. This match gives United a chance to build confidence following a successful tour in the United States, where they won the Summer Series trophy.

The Red Devils, under the guidance of manager Ruben Amorim, won two matches and drew two during their American tour, including victories over West Ham United and Bournemouth. The team is looking to carry this momentum into the new season, which begins with a home match against Arsenal on August 17.

Fiorentina, led by former manager Stefano Pioli, will also be seeking to improve after a solid but underwhelming season, finishing sixth in Serie A last year. The team recently parted ways with coach Raffaele Palladino and has struggled in its current preseason tour, suffering defeats to Leicester City and failing to score in a match against Nottingham Forest.

In Saturday’s friendly, United fans will be keen to see new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, both of whom have shown promise in their early appearances. Amorim may also field youngsters like Tyler Fredricson and Chido Obi, making this friendly a vital opportunity for player development.

Fiorentina will feature former United goalkeeper David De Gea, who is set to receive a warm welcome at Old Trafford. He has played a significant role in Fiorentina’s preseason games and will aim to impress against his former club.

Over 60,000 tickets have been sold for the match, and United supporters are eager to witness a strong performance as the team refines its tactics ahead of the competitive season.

Despite some injury concerns, including those affecting goalkeeper André Onana and defender Lisandro Martínez, United is expected to field a competitive side. Saturday’s match offers both teams one last chance to fine-tune their strategies before the league campaigns kick off.

As the summer draws to a close, fans hope to see United finish their preseason on a high note, marking a turnaround from last season’s disappointing performance.