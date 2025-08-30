Sports
Manchester United Prepares for Crucial Match Against Burnley
Manchester, England – Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim discussed his squad’s readiness ahead of the Premier League match against Burnley, set for Saturday, August 30 at 3:00 PM BST.
The match comes after United’s disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup to Grimsby Town. United is looking for their first win of the season after a loss against Arsenal and a draw with Fulham.
Amorim expressed optimism about the team’s fitness, stating, “Really well. I had some choices to make [for the weekend’s side]. It was hard. I tried to choose the best starting XI, knowing that sometimes it’s not the starting XI that is going to finish the game, so everyone is really important.”
Defender Noussair Mazraoui is still recovering from an injury, while goalkeeper Andre Onana will likely retain his spot despite a rough performance in the cup match. This week saw several changes, including Benjamin Šeško’s first start in attack.
Meanwhile, Burnley’s head coach Scott Parker reported that his squad is in good shape, with no new injuries. “We have been able to improve on where we are,” said Parker, as his team prepares after a crucial 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Derby County.
Key players Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts, and Manuel Benson are sidelined with injuries, while Axel Tuanzebe is set to make a possible return to Old Trafford.
Historically, Manchester United has had the upper hand in this match-up, but after a tumultuous start to the season, any slip for United could lead to serious questions about Amorim’s management.
As the match approaches, both teams are looking to solidify their standings in the league, with Burnley now eyeing their first victory since returning to the Premier League.
The anticipated match will be streamed live in various locations, with fans eager to see if United can finally earn their first points of the season.
