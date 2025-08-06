Manchester United Pursues Brighton Midfielder Carlos Baleba Amid Transfer Activity

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has reached out to Brighton & Hove Albion through intermediaries to discuss a potential transfer for midfielder Carlos Baleba. The 21-year-old, who has three years remaining on his contract with Brighton, is garnering attention as one of the top prospects in his position.

Despite rising interest, Brighton is committed to retaining Baleba, who is under contract until 2028 and has the option to extend for another year. The Seagulls’ priority is to keep the Cameroon international for at least one more season, as they strive to maintain their squad depth in midfield.

With United’s interest growing, the question arises whether a transfer is feasible, particularly as United also considers signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. If they manage to secure Sesko, it may further complicate their financial ability to bring in additional players.

Currently, Manchester United is focusing on enhancing its squad under head coach Ruben Amorim. They are in the market for a versatile midfielder, aiming to strengthen their lineup following a disappointing previous season.

United has already made notable investments this summer with the acquisitions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, totaling approximately £127.5 million. For Baleba, Lisbon-based football analyst David Ornstein indicates that Brighton remains hesitant to authorize a transfer.

“Brighton is not looking to sell Baleba this summer,” Ornstein reported. “The situation will become clearer in the coming days as United continues to assess its strategy.”

During his first season with Brighton, Baleba made 40 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists. His emergence as a significant player speaks volumes about his potential in the Premier League.

As for United’s objectives, midfield is a critical area for improvement. With players like Casemiro and Toby Collyer in their ranks, the need for a younger, dynamic option could make Baleba an ideal candidate.

In conclusion, United’s enthusiasm for Baleba reflects their desire to build a more competitive squad, though securing his services may require navigating complex negotiations with Brighton.