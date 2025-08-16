Sports
Manchester United Pursues Hjulmand Amid Transfer Rumors
London, England – Manchester United is reportedly eyeing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand as they search for alternatives in the transfer market. According to sources, United is considering a bid of £50 million ($67.7 million) for the Denmark international, following the expiration of his release clause.
Sporting CP has firmly ruled out selling Hjulmand, as confirmed by their management earlier this summer. They are focused on retaining the player, especially with United looking elsewhere after failing to secure Brighton & Hove Albion‘s Carlos Baleba, who comes with a hefty price tag similar to the £115 million Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo last year.
In other transfer news, Manchester United is also entangled in negotiations concerning striker Alexander Isak. Reports indicate they are preparing an offer of £120 million ($162.5 million) to resolve the “toxic” situation surrounding him.
Liverpool has eyes on defender Marc Guéhi, even after their recent acquisition of Giovanni Leoni. They’re poised to make an offer following a rejected bid exceeding £60 million ($81.3 million) for winger Savinho from Manchester City, with Tottenham Hotspur expected to make a counter-offer.
Additionally, Manchester United may be losing out on goalkeeper target Senne Lammens, who is increasingly seen as a competitive option for Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Chelsea has dismissed a loan proposal for midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Borussia Dortmund.
On the defensive front, Premier League rivals are pursuing center back Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for the injured Levi Colwill. Chelsea has agreed to terms with Fenerbahçe regarding Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Galatasaray is in discussions to sign Ederson from Manchester City.
As the transfer window approaches its deadline, clubs across Europe are making aggressive moves to shore up their rosters under pressure to finalize deals.
