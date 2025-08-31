Manchester United Pursues Emiliano Martínez as Transfer Deadline Approaches

Manchester, England — The Manchester United football club is actively pursuing a new goalkeeper as the summer transfer window nears its end. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, United has made recent contact with Aston Villa and Argentina’s Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez to explore a potential transfer.

The move is complicated as Aston Villa considers Martínez an integral part of their plans under manager Unai Emery. However, mounting pressure from the rapidly approaching deadline and sustained interest from United have re-opened discussions that seemed to have stalled weeks ago. Martínez, who was part of the winning squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is regarded as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League, making his departure a significant loss for the Birmingham club.

Encouragingly for United, Romano reports that they have reached a personal agreement with the goalkeeper. Meanwhile, the club is also negotiating with Senne Lammens, a young Belgian goalkeeper at RB Leipzig. United is keen to ensure they have a backup plan in case Lammens does not become available before the transfer deadline.

With less than 48 hours left, the situation remains dynamic. United aims to secure a goalkeeper who can stabilize a position that has faced scrutiny in recent months. The urgency of the situation continues to grow as negotiations with Villa intensify. If discussions with Lammens fall through, Martínez could quickly become the new number one keeper at Old Trafford, sending shockwaves through the summer transfer market.