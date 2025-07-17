Manchester United’s Pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo Faces Roadblock with Brentford

Manchester, England — Manchester United‘s attempts to sign forward Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford have hit a snag as Brentford increased their asking price to nearly £70 million. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who oversees Manchester United’s football operations, remains firm on not exceeding the club’s £65 million valuation.

Mbeumo, 25, has indicated he wants to join United. At the end of June, Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, believed a £65 million offer would secure the player. Despite Brentford’s initial indication that a medical was on the horizon, the new valuation has complicated negotiations.

Ratcliffe and Wilcox are eager not to be held hostage in this deal and are prepared to adopt a patient approach. Although Mbeumo’s contract at Brentford runs out next summer, the club retains an option for an additional year, reinforcing their bargaining power.

Reports suggest that United may consider player sales, including Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, to free up funds for Mbeumo. The club claims all players are available for offers, which only adds to the suspense surrounding Mbeumo’s potential move.

Brentford is also pursuing 21-year-old Omari Hutchinson but faced a setback after failing to activate his £35 million release clause from Ipswich. Earlier negotiations were halted when the offer was not structured according to Ipswich’s preferences, allowing them more control over Hutchinson’s future.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth successfully secured goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea for £25 million. Petrovic expressed excitement about joining Bournemouth, praising the club’s facilities and growth potential.

As United prepares for their Premier League opener against Arsenal in over four weeks, they face a race against time to conclude Mbeumo’s transfer. The club’s pre-season tour of the U.S. begins shortly, adding urgency to the negotiations.