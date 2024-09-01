Manchester United Suffers Defeat Against Liverpool at Old Trafford

Manchester United experienced a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in a challenging encounter at Old Trafford. The match saw Liverpool’s Luis Diaz score twice in the first half, while Mohamed Salah added a third goal after a series of possession turnovers by United.

Prior to the match, United unveiled their new signing Manuel Ugarte, who was not registered to play. Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee made their first starts for United after their transfers from Bayern Munich, but unfortunately, the day did not go as planned.

The first half began with United showing promise, yet they failed to create significant threats against Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. An early goal from Liverpool was disallowed by VAR due to offside, granting United a brief reprieve.

On the 35th minute, Diaz capitalized on a defensive error, scoring the first goal of the game after a rapid counterattack initiated by Liverpool. This was followed by a second goal before halftime, where Salah assisted Diaz, who struck the ball past United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana.

After halftime, United swapped Casemiro for debutant Toby Collyer. Zirkzee had an early opportunity to score but was denied by a save from Alisson. Shortly after, Salah scored Liverpool’s third goal, effectively sealing the match.

Despite having several chances including two good efforts from Zirkzee, United could not convert opportunities into goals. This defeat marks a significant setback for the team as they prepare for their upcoming match against Southampton on September 14.