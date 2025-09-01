Sports
Manchester United in Talks to Sign New Goalkeeper Before Deadline
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United is actively pursuing a new goalkeeper as the transfer window approaches its deadline. Emi Martinez of Aston Villa and Senne Lammens of Royal Antwerp are both under consideration as potential signings.
The situation has become urgent following lackluster performances by current goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana. Both players have made notable errors in recent matches, prompting the team to explore new options.
Martinez, who was left out of Aston Villa’s squad in their recent match against Crystal Palace, is keen on moving to United. The 32-year-old goalkeeper has previously stated his desire to leave Villa, and discussions between his representatives and United have been ongoing since January. Villa will be seeking a suitable replacement if Martinez departs, with Lammens now a top target for them as well.
United has made an improved offer of approximately £20 million for Lammens after their initial bid of £14.5 million was rejected. However, if negotiations do not progress, Martinez remains a viable option.
Lammens, at 23, is considered a future talent, while Martinez brings significant experience, having won a World Cup with Argentina. Regarding the urgency of the situation, United head coach Ruben Amorim commented, “I think it is hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment.”
As the time draws closer to the transfer deadline, Martinez’s absence from Villa’s matchday squad raises eyebrows. Villa manager Unai Emery indicated, “We need players who are focused, 100%. He wasn’t, and it’s not helping us.”
Meanwhile, the possibility of United winger Jadon Sancho moving to Villa as part of a deal has also been discussed, highlighting the complex nature of the ongoing negotiations.
