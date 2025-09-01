Manchester United Targets Emiliano Martínez Amid Goalkeeper Concerns

Manchester, England – Manchester United is making a fresh attempt to acquire Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa. The club is seeking a new first-choice goalkeeper after a series of disappointing performances by André Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano indicate that United has reached a personal agreement with Martínez and has officially contacted Aston Villa for his transfer. United’s search for a reliable goalkeeper has intensified as the transfer deadline approaches.

Martínez, known for his impressive goalkeeping skills and strong personality, has a contract with Aston Villa that runs until 2029. This extended contract means that United may have to pay a hefty transfer fee to secure his services.

Fabrizio Romano noted that discussions between United and Villa are progressing. If Martínez leaves, this could open up opportunities for Marco Bizot, the current Aston Villa goalkeeper, who has been competing with Martínez.

In Villa’s recent match against Crystal Palace, Bizot faced challenges, allowing a penalty that contributed to Villa’s defeat. Manager Unai Emery has remained tight-lipped about Martínez’s future, only referencing Bizot when asked about his absence from the squad.

“We need to resolve this situation. The transfer window closes tomorrow, and hopefully, we can strengthen the squad,” Emery stated, hinting at the ongoing discussion regarding Martínez.

As the clock ticks down to the transfer deadline, the pressure mounts on Manchester United to finalize their goalkeeper situation. Romano suggests that if a deal for Royal Antwerp‘s Senne Lammens falls through, Martínez may be the club’s Plan B.