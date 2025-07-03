Manchester United Targets Porto’s Diogo Costa as Goalkeeper Replacement

Manchester, England – Ruben Amorim, the newly appointed manager of Manchester United, has initiated discussions for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a potential replacement for André Onana. Following a tough season for Onana, who made multiple critical mistakes, the Red Devils are in search of a more reliable option in goal.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who had a difficult year, made four errors that led to goals last season and struggled with his overall performance. His backup, Altay Bayındır, has also failed to impress, prompting United to explore the goalkeeper market during the summer transfer window.

Reports from Portuguese sources indicate that Amorim has urged the club’s directors to secure Costa, who is set to turn 26 in September. Although Costa has a €75 million release clause, Porto is expected to negotiate his departure for around €60 million. The Portugal international seeks a move to the Premier League and wishes to enhance his financial situation.

Several major European clubs, including Manchester City, are also interested in Costa’s services, especially as they prepare to find a long-term replacement for Ederson. While Costa represents an upgrade, it’s uncertain if Manchester United will meet Porto’s asking price, particularly after recent signings, including Matheus Cunha.

In addition to goalkeeper concerns, United is facing a potential overhaul in its squad. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho could both depart, with their futures uncertain under Amorim. Rashford spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he shone but did not secure a permanent transfer.

The club has made moves to bolster its roster, highlighted by the acquisition of Cunha, who is expected to play a crucial role in an attack that struggled last season. As Amorim gears up for his first full season, much still hangs in the balance regarding player transfers and formation adjustments.

As United prepares for the impending pre-season, the fate of several key players and the potential arrival of Costa will be pivotal in shaping the club’s direction for the upcoming campaign.