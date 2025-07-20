Manchester United Tops Football Arrests in 2024-25 Season

London, England — Manchester United recorded the highest number of supporters arrested for football-related offenses during the 2024-25 season, with 121 arrests, according to UK Home Office statistics.

The total number of football-related arrests across England and Wales was 1,932, marking an 11 percent decrease from the previous season. Of these, 1,803 arrests were associated with fans from clubs in the top six tiers of English football.

Manchester City followed closely with 94 arrests, while West Ham United had 77. Aston Villa recorded the largest increase in arrests compared to the previous season, rising to 71 from 26 in 2023-24.

The most common reasons for arrests included public disorder, which accounted for 32 percent of incidents, followed by violent disorder at 22 percent and possession of Class A drugs at 19 percent.

“Today’s statistics show that these efforts are paying off and strong action is being taken to stop violence and disorder from ruining football,” said Dame Diana Johnson, the UK’s policing minister.

West Ham led the league with the highest number of supporters under active football banning orders at 112. Chelsea and Manchester United followed with 80 and 108 respectively.

Overall, the data revealed a disturbing trend, with arrests for possession of Class A drugs increasing significantly over the last few seasons, prompting concerns among law enforcement and football authorities.

“Our priority remains the safety of everyone attending matches and preventing disorder,” Johnson added. The statistics highlight ongoing challenges and the efforts needed to improve safety at football events.