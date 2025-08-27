Manchester United Women Announce UEFA Champions League Squad for Stockholm

Manchester, England – Marc Skinner, manager of Manchester United Women, has revealed his squad for the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying matches in Stockholm this week.

The Reds will kick off their campaign against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. A victory will see them move on to face either Hammarby or Metalist Kharkiv in the final of Group 1.

Skinner noted that even if the team loses to PSV, their European journey will not end. The runners-up and third-placed teams from the mini-tournament will progress to the newly established Women’s Europa Cup.

“Our second game will take place on Saturday regardless of our outcome against PSV,” Skinner stated. “Kick-off times may vary, but both matches will be broadcasted live on MUTV for viewers in the UK, Republic of Ireland, and the US.”

A total of 27 players have made the travel list, including new signings Julia Zigiotti and Fridolina Rolfo. Prominent Euro winners Grace Clinton, Maya Le Tissier, and Ella Toone are also included in the squad.

The squad features three goalkeepers: Kayla Rendell, Safia Middleton-Patel, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Defenders include Anna Sandberg, Gabby George, Maya Le Tissier, and more. Midfielders are represented by Ella Toone and Grace Clinton among others, with forwards like Melvine Malard and Elisabeth Terland completing the line-up.

Skinner’s squad aims to make a strong impression in Europe as they take on PSV in their first match of the qualifiers.