News
Mandatory Evacuation After Explosion in Roseland, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – A mandatory evacuation has been ordered within a one-mile radius of the intersection of Highways 51 and 10 in Roseland following an explosion at Smitty’s, a local business. The explosion occurred Friday, prompting immediate action from Tangipahoa Parish officials.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene, where large flames and thick smoke were visible, as shown in videos circulating on social media. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported to date. However, responders have closed Highway 51 at Highway 10 and are advising drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Residents living within the evacuation zone have been instructed to relocate immediately and stay clear of the site until further notice. Authorities stressed that public safety is their top priority and that they are monitoring the situation closely as the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
Officials have committed to providing updates as more information becomes available. For now, they continue to urge all residents and motorists to prioritize their safety and remain vigilant.
Recent Posts
- Virginia Schools Face Federal Scrutiny Over Bathroom Policies
- Brewers to Honor Bob Uecker During Cubs Series at American Family Field
- Twins Gear Up for Series with White Sox as New Pitchers Await Debut
- James Dupré Releases New Album ‘It’s All Happening’ Today
- Fantasy Football Draft Tips: Elevate Your Game Before Season Start
- Blue Jays Face Marlins in Crucial MLB Matchup Tonight
- WNBA Showdown: Storm Face Wings with Playoff Berth on the Line
- Ohio High School Football Season Kicks Off with Jackson vs. Chardon
- Pokémon GO Dark Skies Event Returns with New Challenges
- Errani and Vavassori Win U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Title in Thrilling Final
- Caitlin Clark Out for Fever’s Match Against Lynx on August 22
- Royals and Tigers Clash in Key AL Central Series Opener
- Top Events in Atlanta to Enjoy This Weekend
- Sophie Cunningham Out for Season; Fever Add Shey Peddy
- US Open 2025: Tournament Begins with Exciting Matchups and Big Prize Money
- Texas Opens Season as Underdog Against Ohio State in High-Stakes Clash
- Mayor’s Adviser Accused in Cash-for-Reporters Scandal
- Red Sox Move Walker Buehler to Bullpen Amid Struggles
- WWE Clash in Paris Tickets Available for Theatrical Release
- Nebraska Volleyball Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Pittsburgh in Lincoln