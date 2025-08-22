Mandatory Evacuation After Explosion in Roseland, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – A mandatory evacuation has been ordered within a one-mile radius of the intersection of Highways 51 and 10 in Roseland following an explosion at Smitty’s, a local business. The explosion occurred Friday, prompting immediate action from Tangipahoa Parish officials.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, where large flames and thick smoke were visible, as shown in videos circulating on social media. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported to date. However, responders have closed Highway 51 at Highway 10 and are advising drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Residents living within the evacuation zone have been instructed to relocate immediately and stay clear of the site until further notice. Authorities stressed that public safety is their top priority and that they are monitoring the situation closely as the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Officials have committed to providing updates as more information becomes available. For now, they continue to urge all residents and motorists to prioritize their safety and remain vigilant.