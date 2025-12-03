Mandy Moore Reflects on Gratitude After Family’s Fire Loss

ALTADENA, California – Actress Mandy Moore took to Instagram on November 27 to express gratitude for her family during a challenging year. Moore, 41, shared a series of black-and-white photos featuring herself, her husband Taylor Goldsmith, and their three children: Gus, 4, Ozzie, 3, and Lou, 14 months.

In her post, she wrote, “It’s been a pretty wild and difficult year but the top line is definitely overwhelming gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. The most grateful for these 4.” Earlier in the year, the family faced significant challenges after losing their home in the Eaton wildfire.

The devastating blaze began on January 7 and was part of a series of wildfires that affected Los Angeles, displacing approximately 180,000 people and destroying over 16,000 structures. Moore’s home was deemed ‘not livable’ due to the fire damage, though she initially shared that the ‘main part’ of her house was miraculously still standing.

“We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything,” Moore stated on Instagram shortly after the fire. Her husband’s music studio also suffered severe damage. Moore highlighted that nearly all homes on their street were lost during the fires, adding to the community’s grief.

In her recent Thanksgiving post, Moore emphasized the importance of family. “Home is where we are together,” she wrote, acknowledging how a safe space contributes to their well-being amid these hardships.

Despite the challenges of rebuilding, Moore is determined to support her community. She previously expressed frustrations over the bureaucratic hurdles faced by fire victims attempting to rebuild their lives.

“Thanks, LA County for making it as frustrating and impossible to rebuild after the fires as possible,” she stated on social media earlier this year. In May, she called attention to the red tape that fire victims must navigate.

As Mandy Moore heads into this holiday season, she is clear about what matters most: her family and the gratitude that comes from being together.