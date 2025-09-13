Manhunt for Suspect Who Shot McCaysville Police Captain

MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are searching for Timothy Craig Ramsey, 26, who is wanted for the shooting of McCaysville Police Captain Brantley Worley late Friday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) issued a Blue Alert after Captain Worley was shot in the face around 11:10 p.m. on September 12 while responding to a call on First Street. He remains in critical condition at a Chattanooga hospital, suffering from serious injuries.

Chief of Police Michael Earley reported that Captain Worley has been with the McCaysville Police Department for three years. He is a dedicated officer and an ordained minister who is well-regarded in the community.

Ramsey was last seen wearing a green shirt and green pants or shorts and is believed to have been carrying a motorcycle helmet. After the shooting, he fled the scene, leading police to conduct a search of his residence on Saturday, where they did not find him.

Local police have had prior encounters with Ramsey and describe him as armed and extremely dangerous. Chief Earley urges anyone who sees Ramsey to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement calling for prayers for Captain Worley and his family during this difficult time.

The GBI is working with the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in the search. Authorities have emphasized that public safety is their top priority.

Anyone with information about Ramsey’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the McCaysville Police Department or the GBI Tip Line.