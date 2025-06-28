Manhunt for Travis Decker After Daughters’ Deaths Continues in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A manhunt for Travis Decker, a suspect in the deaths of his three daughters, is in its fourth week, with officials uncertain of his whereabouts. Decker, 32, disappeared after allegedly murdering 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker after a planned visitation on May 30.

The bodies of the girls were found on June 2 near Rock Island Campground. An autopsy revealed they had died from suffocation, with plastic bags over their heads and zip ties on their wrists. Decker’s vehicle was located nearby.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, “there is no certain evidence” that Decker is alive or still in the area. Leads that initially seemed promising have not yielded results, prompting a shift in focus toward recovery efforts. The search has involved multiple agencies and hundreds of volunteers over the past month.

“We can’t and won’t quit this search,” said Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers. “Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker deserve justice. Decker remains a danger to the public as long as he’s at large.”

Law enforcement officials have expressed concerns that Decker’s military training may have helped him evade capture. He served eight years in the U.S. Army, which included time in Afghanistan. Former police officer Todd McGhee believes that Decker could have escaped the U.S., citing a history of online searches related to relocating to Canada.

McGhee noted that Decker has experience living off the grid, which may aid him in avoiding law enforcement while he processes the situation. “He will eventually have to surface through seeking shelter or food,” McGhee said.

Prior to the incident, Decker had been reportedly struggling with mental health issues, including PTSD. His ex-wife, Whitney Decker, had sought modifications to their custody arrangement, stating that Travis’s mental state was deteriorating.

As the search efforts continue, authorities remain committed to bringing Decker to justice. “There’s no indication that anyone involved in the search has given up,” a spokesperson for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office stated.