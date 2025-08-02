Manhunt Underway for Suspected Killer in Tennessee

Lake County, Tennessee — A manhunt is currently in progress for a 29-year-old man, Austin Robert Drummond, who is accused of killing four people and leaving their infant alive. The killings occurred on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The victims include 38-year-old Cortney Rose, her children Adrianna Williams, 20, and Braydon Williams, 15, as well as Adrianna’s boyfriend, 21-year-old James ‘Michael’ Wilson. Their bodies were discovered along a road in northwest Tennessee, close to the borders of Arkansas, Missouri, and Kentucky.

On the same day of the murders, the baby was found unharmed in a car seat in the front yard of a random individual in nearby Dyer County. The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, along with District Attorney Danny Goodman, confirmed that paramedics treated the infant, who is now safe and being cared for.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated that the killings were not random and that Drummond likely knew the victims. He is currently wanted on multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

Authorities described the incident as a tragic and violent event, but noted a sign of compassion shown by Drummond, suggesting a possibility for dialogue about the situation. TBI Director David Rausch indicated that Drummond is believed to still be in the area.

Officials have located Drummond’s white 2016 Audi in Jackson, Tennessee, where he has ties. He was previously out on bond for an attempted murder charge linked to an incident during his time in prison for attempted robbery. A reward of $15,000 is now being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.