Manny Machado Reflects on Missed Opportunity Against Dodgers

SAN DIEGO, California — San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado expressed disappointment over missed opportunities against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race for first place in the NL West. Following a recent series against the Dodgers, the Padres found themselves tied at the top of the division, with a favorable schedule ahead. However, they have since lost three straight series against the Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, and Baltimore Orioles, placing them three games behind the Dodgers with only nine games remaining.

“We had a chance to take it over a long time ago, and we didn’t,” Machado said. “So at this point, it’s just worry about us and go out there and just play our best game.”

Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth acknowledged the team may have squandered critical opportunities but remains confident in their ability to finish strong. “Have we squandered some opportunities to make up some ground? Yeah,” he said. “We haven’t played good baseball consistently the past couple of weeks.” Cronenworth added, “Playing how we were a few weeks ago, when we won five series in a row, that’s the brand of baseball and the style we should be playing.”

The Padres must win their upcoming series against the Chicago White Sox, while the Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, who are also in contention. With the Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the division at six, the stakes are high. The Padres are looking to make a statement after a tough series against the New York Mets, hoping for a strong performance from pitcher Dylan Cease against his former team. The first game of the White Sox series is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. PT.

As the rivalry between the Padres and the Dodgers intensifies, Machado emphasized that the focus should remain on winning the remaining games. “I love that you have doubts. I love doubters; I’ve dealt with that my entire career,” he stated when reminded of the Dodgers’ lead. The Padres’ journey to the playoffs will depend on their ability to rally in the final weeks of the season.