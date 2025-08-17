Manny Pacquiao Plans Return to Boxing This December

Las Vegas, NV — Manny Pacquiao, hailed as one of boxing’s greatest, announced plans to return to the ring this December. His statement comes on the heels of a thrilling bout against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, which took place in July 2025 at the MGM Grand.

The fight ended in a controversial majority draw, prompting debates among fans and boxing experts who believed Pacquiao deserved the victory. At 46 years old and after nearly four years away from the sport, Pacquiao displayed remarkable skill, reaffirming his place among boxing’s elite.

While on vacation in Italy, Pacquiao revealed to reporters, “This year….in December,” when asked about his next fight, generating excitement in the boxing community. Pacquiao’s recent performance sets him up with several enticing options for his upcoming match.

A rematch with Mario Barrios is highly anticipated, as many fans believe Pacquiao can defeat the younger champion now that he has returned to form. Speculation also points toward a potential match with WBA welterweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero, who has recently made waves with his impressive victories.

Pacquiao has not dismissed a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, though he emphasizes his desire for a legitimate contest rather than an exhibition fight. Other names, like Gervonta “Tank” Davis and rising star Ryan Garcia, have emerged in discussions as potential opponents, underlining Pacquiao’s ongoing appeal in the sport.

Critics have raised concerns about his return, questioning the health risks associated with fighting at 47. Nevertheless, his recent performance has silenced doubters, showcasing that the ‘Pac-Man’ can still deliver thrilling fights.

As Pacquiao approaches his 47th birthday, his legacy speaks volumes. Whether his December fight marks the beginning of a final run or the conclusion of an illustrious career, boxing fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting this event.