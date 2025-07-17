Manny Pacquiao Prepares for Comeback Bout Against Barrios in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, California – Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set to make his return to the ring on Saturday as he challenges WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas. This matchup marks Pacquiao’s first professional fight since August 2021 after a four-year retirement from boxing.

Fans gathered outside Nat Thai Food at the newly named Freddie Roach Square shopping center in Hollywood eagerly awaited a glimpse of the eight-division world champion. Pacquiao, 46, expressed his excitement about his return, saying, “I’m coming back because boxing is my passion. It’s all I think about, and I really like to make history.”

Pacquiao is looking to create a new historical moment by becoming the oldest fighter to win a welterweight title. He previously claimed the WBA title at age 40 in 2019. After working out at Roach’s Wild Card Boxing gym, Pacquiao is back in training mode, shadowboxing in preparation for his fight.

“I feel like I’m starting over again,” he stated. “The fire is burning inside me again.” Despite the enthusiasm, there are concerns regarding his ability to compete effectively after a long layoff. His last professional fight saw him experience difficulties, which he attributes to distractions during his training camp.

Chris Algieri, a former opponent turned analyst, noted that Pacquiao’s long absence may put him at a disadvantage against Barrios, who is 16 years younger. “I don’t think he’ll beat Barrios,” Algieri commented. “Logic is Father Time.”

Barrios, with a professional record of 29 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses, acknowledged the honor of fighting Pacquiao but emphasized that he must focus on defending his title. “I have to make sure that he doesn’t,” Barrios said.

Pacquiao also highlighted the importance of receiving support from his family, particularly from his wife, Jinkee, who initially voiced concerns about his return to boxing. After discussing his training and capabilities with them, she eventually agreed, stating, “You can fight him. If that’s your opponent, prove to me that you can fight.”

As fight day approaches, the boxing world is abuzz, with many waiting to see if Pacquiao can defy the odds once again in a career filled with surprises. He commented, “Nobody thought I would beat Ledwaba. I like bringing the fans good surprises, and I know I can beat Mario Barrios.”

What lies ahead for Pacquiao after this match is uncertain, but he remains hopeful, saying, “I always leave it to God, and he gave me the chance to fight again.”