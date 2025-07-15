Sports
Manny Pacquiao Returns to Face Mario Barrios on July 19
Las Vegas, NV – One of boxing’s greatest champions, Manny Pacquiao, is set to return to the ring on July 19, 2025, facing off against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. This marks Pacquiao’s first fight since losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.
At 46 years old, Pacquiao aims to become the oldest fighter to win a welterweight title, a record he established at age 40. His opponent, Barrios, 30, is looking for a significant victory to solidify his reputation after competing against top contenders like Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman.
Barrios, who captures the title after a split draw against Abel Ramos last November, hopes a win over Pacquiao will elevate his career. He acknowledges the challenge ahead: “Fighting Pacquiao is a dream come true, but I know what I must do to win.”
The fight undercard includes a rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu for the WBC junior middleweight title. Fundora won their previous bout in March 2024 by split decision.
Fans in Australia will be able to watch the event via pay-per-view on Foxtel’s Main Event or Kayo. For local viewers in Las Vegas, the action begins at 12:45 p.m. PT, with the main card expected to start at approximately 7:30 a.m. AEST in Australia.
As excitement builds for this historic boxing event, all eyes will be on the MGM Grand Garden Arena to see if Pacquiao can add another chapter to his legendary legacy.
Recent Posts
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected