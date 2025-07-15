Manny Pacquiao Returns to Face Mario Barrios on July 19

Las Vegas, NV – One of boxing’s greatest champions, Manny Pacquiao, is set to return to the ring on July 19, 2025, facing off against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. This marks Pacquiao’s first fight since losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

At 46 years old, Pacquiao aims to become the oldest fighter to win a welterweight title, a record he established at age 40. His opponent, Barrios, 30, is looking for a significant victory to solidify his reputation after competing against top contenders like Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman.

Barrios, who captures the title after a split draw against Abel Ramos last November, hopes a win over Pacquiao will elevate his career. He acknowledges the challenge ahead: “Fighting Pacquiao is a dream come true, but I know what I must do to win.”

The fight undercard includes a rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu for the WBC junior middleweight title. Fundora won their previous bout in March 2024 by split decision.

Fans in Australia will be able to watch the event via pay-per-view on Foxtel’s Main Event or Kayo. For local viewers in Las Vegas, the action begins at 12:45 p.m. PT, with the main card expected to start at approximately 7:30 a.m. AEST in Australia.

As excitement builds for this historic boxing event, all eyes will be on the MGM Grand Garden Arena to see if Pacquiao can add another chapter to his legendary legacy.