Manny Pacquiao Returns to Face Mario Barrios for WBC Title

Las Vegas, NV – Manny Pacquiao, one of boxing’s biggest legends, is set to return to the ring on July 19, 2025, to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. This match marks Pacquiao’s comeback after a near four-year hiatus, having last fought in August 2021 against Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao, now 46 years old, aims to make history by defeating the 30-year-old Barrios and reclaiming his status as the oldest to win a welterweight title. Pacquiao previously achieved this feat when he won the title at age 40.

Barrios, looking to solidify his standing in boxing, has faced tough competitors in recent years. He suffered a loss to Gervonta Davis by TKO in 2021 and a decision defeat to Keith Thurman the following year. However, he earned the interim WBC title, later promoted to full champion after a hard-earned draw against Abel Ramos.

The fight will feature an exciting undercard, including a rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu for Fundora’s WBC junior middleweight title. Fundora won their first encounter in March 2024 by split decision in a fiercely contested match.

As the fight approaches, fans and analysts alike are eagerly awaiting to see how Pacquiao’s experience will stack up against Barrios’ youth and stamina. More updates will follow as fight week unfolds in Las Vegas.