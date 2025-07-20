Sports
Manny Pacquiao Returns to the Ring Against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the ring for the first time since August 2021. He will face current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The 46-year-old Pacquiao, who has a professional record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws, aims to make history by becoming the oldest fighter to win a world title after being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Pacquiao’s last fight was against Yordenis Ugas, where he lost by decision. Since then, he has focused on a political career, including a failed presidential run and a recent unsuccessful bid for a Senate seat in the Philippines.
Mario Barrios, 30 years old and holding a record of 29 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, has been preparing for this fight as one of the most significant challenges of his career. He won the WBC interim title by defeating Yuriorkis Gamboa and secured the full title after Terence Crawford was named champion in recess last year. Barrios is determined to defend his title against the legendary Pacquiao.
Pacquiao has achieved championship titles in eight weight classes and has fought in four different decades. He hopes to cement his legacy further with this fight. Both fighters have been training diligently, with Barrios looking to leverage his age advantage and reach to control the bout.
Under the spotlight, fans eagerly await the main event, which promises to be a thrilling contest. The co-main event features unified super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora facing Tim Tszyu, who will also be looking to leave their mark in the ring.
As the event draws closer, anticipation builds around whether Pacquiao can prove that age is just a number or if Barrios will successfully defend his title and set back the legend.
Recent Posts
- Thunderstorms Cause Flash Flooding in D.C. Area
- Manny Pacquiao Returns to the Ring Against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas
- Costa and Kopylov Face Off in UFC 318 Co-Main Event
- Reinier de Ridder Faces Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi Showdown
- Dustin Poirier praises Ilia Topuria ahead of retirement fight
- Florida Lawmaker Joe Casello Dies at 73 After Heart Attack
- Eldora Speedway Hosts 42nd Kings Royal on Saturday Night
- Corey Anderson Makes Heavyweight Debut Against Denis Goltsov
- Phish Kicks Off Chicago Run with Vibrant Setlist
- Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $288 Million as Drawings Continue
- Mariners Face Astros in Key Matchup Tonight
- Aline Pereira Wins World Title at Karate Combat 56
- Kovacevic Advances to Final After Upsetting Rublev in Los Cabos
- ATP Tour Faces Copyright Challenges in Online Content
- Aphrodite Deng Makes History as First Canadian to Win U.S. Girls’ Junior
- Bluecoats Triumph at DCI Houston, Setting Stage for Final Events
- Portland Timbers Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Historic Tifo and Special Ceremonies
- Before Breaking Bad: Pedro Pascal’s Early TV Roles
- Atlanta Braves Face Tough Decisions Ahead of Trade Deadline
- 27 Years Later, Family Still Searches for Amy Bradley