Manny Pacquiao Returns to the Ring Against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the ring for the first time since August 2021. He will face current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao, who has a professional record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws, aims to make history by becoming the oldest fighter to win a world title after being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Pacquiao’s last fight was against Yordenis Ugas, where he lost by decision. Since then, he has focused on a political career, including a failed presidential run and a recent unsuccessful bid for a Senate seat in the Philippines.

Mario Barrios, 30 years old and holding a record of 29 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, has been preparing for this fight as one of the most significant challenges of his career. He won the WBC interim title by defeating Yuriorkis Gamboa and secured the full title after Terence Crawford was named champion in recess last year. Barrios is determined to defend his title against the legendary Pacquiao.

Pacquiao has achieved championship titles in eight weight classes and has fought in four different decades. He hopes to cement his legacy further with this fight. Both fighters have been training diligently, with Barrios looking to leverage his age advantage and reach to control the bout.

Under the spotlight, fans eagerly await the main event, which promises to be a thrilling contest. The co-main event features unified super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora facing Tim Tszyu, who will also be looking to leave their mark in the ring.

As the event draws closer, anticipation builds around whether Pacquiao can prove that age is just a number or if Barrios will successfully defend his title and set back the legend.