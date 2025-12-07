Sports
Manolo González Previews Match Against Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona, Spain — RCD Espanyol coach Manolo González held a press conference ahead of the club’s 15th match of the season against Rayo Vallecano. He praised Rayo’s coaching and overall team capabilities, calling their coach one of the best in La Liga.
González stated, “They have one of the best coaches in Primera. I truly believe that. Rayo is a team with pressure-release strategies and attack variations. They can transition quickly or build up play more deliberately.” He referred to Rayo Vallecano as last season’s league champions and emphasized that their players possess the necessary skill and rhythm for a challenging match.
"Tomorrow's match will be very demanding because they have a clear style of play," González explained. "They know what to expect and will be very competitive due to their numerous strategies." He highlighted Rayo's impressive full-backs who contribute offensively, as well as their midfielders who have powerful long-range shots.
Discussing the importance of ball movement against a high-pressing Rayo team, González noted, “It’s crucial to make the right decisions with the ball. Knowing how to play the ball at different heights can be the key to tomorrow’s match.” He stressed that failing to understand this could lead to significant problems.
González acknowledged the need for improvement after a disappointing performance in their last game. “We need to focus and compete at the highest level. The fans are understandably upset, but they should also be proud of our season,” he said. “Tomorrow, we have to give our all.”
“Playing at home is vital for us. The fans have always supported us, even during tough times,” González added. He insisted that despite past struggles, his team has had a strong season overall.
