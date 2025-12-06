Mansur Abdul-Malik: Gentleman Outside, Fierce Fighter Inside

Las Vegas, Nevada — Mansur Abdul-Malik, an emerging middleweight fighter from Dana White‘s Contender Series, embodies a striking contradiction. Known for his soft-spoken demeanor outside the Octagon, Abdul-Malik is preparing to face Antonio Trocoli on Saturday evening during UFC 323’s preliminary card at T-Mobile Arena.

“Inside of the cage, I’m a contradiction to what I am outside of it,” Abdul-Malik said. He’s excited to compete, expressing an eagerness for the fight. “I cannot wait to wipe my feet on that canvas. Nobody wants to be in there more than me. I cannot wait for that moment.”

This passion aligns with his dedication to the sport, recognized by his coach, Eric Nicksick, who calls him an obsessive student of mixed martial arts (MMA). His journey to the UFC began with a decisive second-round stoppage win over Wes Schultz in the Contender Series last August.

Abdul-Malik describes his focus on MMA as extremely intense. “If I go to the grocery store, I hate it; I’m in and out. I want to go back home and watch old techniques,” he said. Although he admits this obsession might be slightly unhealthy, it reveals his deep passion for the sport.

His commitment has translated into impressive performances inside the Octagon. Despite a clash of heads that led to a controversial draw in his last fight against Cody Brundage in June, Abdul-Malik sees each experience as a learning opportunity. “It was a draw — I don’t see it as a draw. I focus on the improvement of myself as a fighter,” he remarked.

Now in his second year with the UFC, the 28-year-old is keen to continue progressing. Looking forward to the fight against Trocoli, he feels energized for this weekend’s matchup. “This is the most energy I’ve felt during a fight week. I feel good,” he said, highlighting a mature approach to his training and diet.

Abdul-Malik’s ambitions extend into 2026, where he intends to maintain an undefeated record while climbing the ranks of the competitive middleweight division. “Continue to be undefeated, continue to win, continue to dominate and improve my performances,” he said, articulating his goals for the upcoming year.

Fans can watch UFC 323 live from T-Mobile Arena on December 6, 2025, with early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET.