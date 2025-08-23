Manual Crimsons Defeat Central Yellowjackets 42-0 in Season Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Manual Crimsons dominated the Central Yellowjackets with a 42-0 victory on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, marking a thrilling start to the high school football season.

Manual’s running back Jerian Trainer stole the show, racking up 119 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the first half alone. Trainer’s electrifying performance helped the Crimsons secure a shutout win against Central.

In an exciting matchup, Mason Trimble of St. Xavier also shined, contributing to his team’s 38-7 victory over Owensboro with impressive play through the air and on the ground.

Colin Jefferson made his mark as well, scoring multiple touchdowns for Male as the Bulldogs crushed the Butler Bears 48-0.

This weekend kicked off high school football in Louisville with multiple games, drawing in enthusiastic fans and spirited players ready to compete. WDRB has been providing coverage with scores and player highlights from around Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Central’s Head Coach Keith Eklöf expressed his team’s determination to build on their previous successes, especially against strong opponents like Manual. Despite some rebuilding efforts, the Yellowjackets aimed to end their losing streak.

Next week, Manual will face South Warren at Moore High School while continuing their pursuit of improvement and success following the strong opening performance.