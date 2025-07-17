Sports
Maple Leafs Acquire Forward Dakota Joshua from Canucks
TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today they have acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks. Toronto is sending a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft to complete the trade.
Joshua, 29, had a modest performance last season, recording 14 points with seven goals and seven assists over 57 games with Vancouver. The Dearborn, Michigan, native has accumulated 78 points from 40 goals and 38 assists in 241 career regular-season NHL games. He has also participated in 14 playoff games, totaling eight points.
Originally drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Joshua stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 206 pounds. He has spent his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks. His earlier seasons were more productive, but last year he faced challenges, posting a plus/minus of -13.
“Dakota is a gifted defender and brings a physical presence to our lineup,” said a Maple Leafs representative. “He will enhance our two-way game and be valuable on the penalty kill.”
Joshua has consistently shown his toughness, registering no fewer than 193 hits in each of the past three seasons.
Joshua is under contract for three more seasons, with an annual salary of $3.25 million until he becomes a free agent in 2028.
Recent Posts
- FBI Faces Uncertainty as Season 8 Approaches After Intense Finale
- Civil Rights Leader William Lacy Clay Sr. Dies at 94
- Egyptian Theatre Not Included in Final Sundance Festival in Park City
- Clint Eastwood’s ‘Hereafter’ Explores Life After Death Through Unique Narratives
- Piers Morgan and Joy Reid Clash Over Controversial Blog Posts
- UConn’s Azzi Fudd Dazzles at 2025 ESPYs Amid Romantic Revelations
- Jordan Walsh Ejected in Summer League, Gains Coach’s Support
- Ballard Season 1 Ends with Shocking Arrest and Cliffhanger
- Denis Shapovalov Advances at Mifel Tennis Open
- New Zealand Faces Rising Unemployment Amid Economic Crisis
- Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Retreat Sold to Les Wexner for $37 Million
- Buzz Aldrin’s Reappearance Sparks New Moon Landing Conspiracy Theories
- Rami Malek Stars in New Thriller ‘The Amateur’ Now on Hulu
- Fallon Comments on MAGA Hat Burning Amid Epstein Files Controversy
- Tense Exchange Over New York Subway Safety Raises Questions
- Epic Games Store Offers Free Civilization VI: Platinum Edition This Week
- Joaquin Phoenix Apologizes for Cringe-Worthy 2009 Talk Show Appearance
- Curacao Sees Surge in Tourism and Business Growth in 2025
- New Docuseries ‘Necaxa’ Explores Mexican Football’s Resilience
- Big Brother 27: Tension Rises Ahead of First Eviction