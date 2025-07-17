Maple Leafs Acquire Forward Dakota Joshua from Canucks

TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today they have acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks. Toronto is sending a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft to complete the trade.

Joshua, 29, had a modest performance last season, recording 14 points with seven goals and seven assists over 57 games with Vancouver. The Dearborn, Michigan, native has accumulated 78 points from 40 goals and 38 assists in 241 career regular-season NHL games. He has also participated in 14 playoff games, totaling eight points.

Originally drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Joshua stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 206 pounds. He has spent his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks. His earlier seasons were more productive, but last year he faced challenges, posting a plus/minus of -13.

“Dakota is a gifted defender and brings a physical presence to our lineup,” said a Maple Leafs representative. “He will enhance our two-way game and be valuable on the penalty kill.”

Joshua has consistently shown his toughness, registering no fewer than 193 hits in each of the past three seasons.

Joshua is under contract for three more seasons, with an annual salary of $3.25 million until he becomes a free agent in 2028.