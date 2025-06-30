Maple Leafs Acquire Matias Maccelli Ahead of Free Agency

Toronto, Canada — The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they have acquired forward Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick in 2027.

If the Maple Leafs qualify for the playoffs and Maccelli records at least 51 points in the 2025-26 season, the pick will convert to a second-round selection in 2029.

Maccelli, 24, played 55 games for Utah last season, scoring eight goals and ten assists. In total, he has 130 points (37 goals, 93 assists) in 224 career NHL games. His standout season was in 2022-23 with the Arizona Coyotes, where he earned a place on the NHL All-Rookie Team by notching 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists) in 64 games.

Before making an impact in the NHL, Maccelli was the Rookie of the Year in the Finnish Liiga during the 2019-20 season, leading all newcomers in goals, assists, and points. In the AHL during the 2021-22 season, he also led rookies in assists.

Maccelli’s international experience includes representing Finland at the 2020 World Junior Championship, where he scored two goals and assisted three times in seven games.

Maccelli is under contract for one more year at a cap hit of $3.425 million and will be a restricted free agent next summer. General Manager Brad Treliving views this acquisition as a cost-effective addition to strengthen the team ahead of free agency.

Despite showing promise, Maccelli struggled to find his position in the lineup during his last season with Utah, leading to limited play in the latter part of the season. With the Maple Leafs, he could fill a crucial spot in the middle-six forward line.

Bill Armstrong, the General Manager of the Mammoth, praised Maccelli, saying, “He is a great person, a consummate professional, and we wish him all the best.”

This trade comes as part of a busy offseason for the Maple Leafs, who are simultaneously re-signing key players to solidify their roster for the upcoming season.