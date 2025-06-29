Maple Leafs Lock Up Matthew Knies with Six-Year Extension

Toronto, Canada – The Toronto Maple Leafs have secured a key player in the offseason, signing young forward Matthew Knies to a significant six-year contract valued at $46.5 million. The deal, announced on Sunday, carries an annual average value of $7.75 million and will keep Knies under team control until the 2030-31 NHL season.

At just 22 years old, Knies has quickly established himself as one of the Maple Leafs’ most critical players. Last season, he achieved career highs with 29 goals and 29 assists during his sophomore year, showcasing his skill and potential as a power forward. He played a vital role, averaging 18:31 on the ice and contributing significantly to the team’s power play.

His performance was particularly impressive during the playoffs, where he ranked second on the team with five goals. Only William Nylander scored more goals than Knies during this crucial time. Knies’ ability to combine scoring and physical play has made him a standout; he is the only player in Maple Leafs history to record at least 29 goals and 180 hits in a single season.

General Manager Brad Treliving emphasized the importance of securing Knies before the upcoming free agency, as he was eligible for an offer sheet starting July 1. This deal positions Knies as the third-highest earner on the roster, following Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Knies, who was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, played 161 games in his career, accumulating 94 points overall. His high performance in the previous season prompted management to invest in his future with the team.

With Knies’ new contract, the Maple Leafs are preparing for changes as key players like Mitch Marner may leave in free agency. Nevertheless, Knies remains a cornerstone for the franchise moving forward.