Maple Leafs Prepare for Game Against Penguins Amid Roster Changes

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Toronto Maple Leafs held a media session Saturday ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Coach Craig Berube confirmed that forward William Nylander is ready to play after missing Friday’s game due to illness.

“Obviously, Willy’s a guy that we need,” Berube stated. Nylander, who leads the team with 31 points in 20 games, also missed Thursday’s practice for a maintenance day. Berube indicated that they would monitor Nylander’s minutes based on how he feels during the game.

In addition to Nylander’s return, Max Domi will also rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the first time in his career against Washington. “It’s more about pace with him and just getting more involved in the game,” Berube said. Domi’s previous matchup against Columbus allowed Berube to communicate the need for him to refocus and improve his game play.

Jordie Benn is absent from Saturday’s game to attend a family funeral, while forward Dylan Maccelli will also miss the game after earning mixed reviews for his performance against Washington. Berube noted that Maccelli “did some good things with the puck at times,” but needs to improve on other aspects of his play.

Matt Hildeby will take the ice as the starting goalie after a break from his last game on Nov. 13. Hildeby has struggled with a 0-2-1 record and a .906 save percentage this season, but Berube believes he is improving. “His work ethic is high right now, so it’s been good,” said Berube.

The Leafs addressed defensive issues following their last game. “We just kind of got lost in some coverage at times,” said Captain John Tavares. Clean play in the defensive zone is critical, as the team ranks 29th in goals against this season at 3.63 per game. Berube emphasized a stronger need to kill plays quickly.

With hopes of generating more power-play opportunities, the Leafs aim to improve on their performance against Pittsburgh. “I don’t think it’s on us,” Berube said regarding the lack of penalties drawn recently. Saturday’s contest is crucial as the team looks to enhance its strategy and secure a win in Pittsburgh.