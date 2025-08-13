Marathon Petroleum Reports Improved Renewable Diesel Performance

CALGARY, Alberta — Marathon Petroleum Corp. announced on August 5 that it reported enhanced EBITDA in its renewable diesel segment for the second quarter of 2025. The company attributed the increase to higher utilization and improved margins within this sector.

Additionally, Chevron Corp. confirmed that production at its Geismar renewable diesel plant in Louisiana began during the second quarter. The facility expanded its capacity from 7,000 to 22,000 barrels per day, a significant boost to its operations.

The public comment period for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule regarding the 2027 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and its obligations closed on August 8. Biofuel groups generally supported the proposal but expressed interest in several enhancements to the rulemaking.

Emvolon, a spinoff from MIT specializing in converting greenhouse gas emissions into carbon-negative fuels, announced a joint venture with Montauk Renewables Inc. on August 6. This partnership aims to develop multiple projects converting biogas to green methanol.

Furthermore, Evero, a company focused on low-carbon energy from waste wood, received notice from the U.K. government on August 11 that it will enter negotiations to turn its Evero Ince Biomass plant into the country’s first bioenergy facility with carbon capture and storage (BECCS).

These developments indicate a growing trend of increased investments and advances in renewable energy sectors, showcasing companies collaborating to meet new energy demands while addressing environmental concerns.