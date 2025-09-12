Marc-Andre Fleury Returns to Pittsburgh Penguins for Tryout

Pittsburgh, PA — The Pittsburgh Penguins have welcomed back goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who signed a professional tryout contract on September 12, 2025. Fleury, 40, will participate in practice on September 26 and is set to play in parts of an exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 27 at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas expressed excitement about Fleury’s return. “The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh,” Dubas said. “Marc means so much to our team, our fans, and the City of Pittsburgh because of his character and the example he set.”

Fleury, who enjoyed a 22-year NHL career, is recognized as one of the greatest goaltenders in league history. He spent 13 seasons with the Penguins from 2003 to 2017, winning three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016, and 2017. He holds numerous team records, including most games played (691), wins (375), and shutouts (44) for the Penguins.

After leaving Pittsburgh, Fleury played for the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild. In total, he played 1,051 regular-season games and ranks among the top in NHL history for wins. He received several individual accolades, including four NHL All-Star selections and the Vezina Trophy for best goaltender in 2021.

Fleury was drafted first overall by the Penguins in the 2003 NHL Draft. He is one of only three goaltenders to be selected first overall in the draft’s history. Tickets for his return are currently available on the Penguins’ website.