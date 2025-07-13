Sports
Marc Cucurella Aims for Glory in Club World Cup Final
New York, USA – Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is preparing for a pivotal moment in his career as he aims to lift the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday night. The 26-year-old Spanish international, who signed from Brighton in August 2022, has transformed from a struggling player to a beloved figure among Chelsea fans.
Cucurella recalls his challenging early days at Chelsea, marked by instability following the club’s takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. He faced scrutiny, even being booed by fans during a Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund in February 2023. However, he has turned his fortunes around and now relishes his role, especially ahead of facing Paris Saint-Germain in the final.
“When I arrived at this club, it was difficult. I think it’s important to not lose confidence,” Cucurella said. Reflecting on his early struggles, he noted, “I’m not a player who changes the game with one action. I need the team to play well to show my qualities.”
His season turned around after a significant injury that sidelined him for three months. “After my injury, I thought about what I needed to work on. Everything moved forward from there,” he said. Cucurella scored in his return against Leicester, and later earned a call-up to the Spanish national team.
Chelsea’s fortunes have improved as well. Under the management of Enzo Maresca, Cucurella’s performance has flourished. He expressed confidence in the team ahead of the final against PSG. “We’ve had a good season. Chelsea is a big club, and we deserve to be in the final,” he stated.
Despite the challenge of facing a formidable team like PSG, Cucurella is optimistic. “A final is a final, and we are ready,” he said. As he looks forward to the Club World Cup showdown, Cucurella remains focused on maintaining his confidence and helping Chelsea bring home the trophy.
