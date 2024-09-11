Sports
Marc Guéhi Praises England’s Successful Training Camp Under Interim Manager Lee Carsley
Marc Guéhi has expressed his satisfaction with England’s first training camp led by interim manager Lee Carsley following Tuesday’s victory over Finland at Wembley Stadium.
Guéhi, along with his Crystal Palace teammates Ebere Eze and Dean Henderson, was called up for the September international window, marking the Three Lions’ first matches since the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and the departure of former manager Gareth Southgate.
Both Guéhi and Eze contributed to England’s 2-0 wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, maintaining clean sheets and collecting six points to ensure a perfect start in the UEFA Nations League B, Group 2.
In a post-match reflection, Guéhi stated, “It was good. It was exactly what the manager wanted. We talked about control in the last camp, and making sure we established ourselves and built ourselves back up again. We enjoy playing together.”
Guéhi noted his happiness for teammate Harry Kane, who achieved an impressive feat by scoring twice in his 100th cap. He added, “So it’s a good day.”
He highlighted his previous experience working with Carsley in the Under-21s, saying, “It’s a big help, so I kind of understand exactly what he wants from us.” Guéhi emphasized that the directives remain consistent, focusing on short connections, teamwork, and maintaining control throughout the matches.
“Ultimately, we’re attacking, trying to score goals – those are the main messages,” he explained. “I think it suits everyone, to be honest! Every single person in this team is good on the ball, and we need to show that even more so.”
Guéhi described the camp as enjoyable, highlighting the camaraderie among the players, stating, “There’s good banter off the pitch, enjoying each other’s company, and the training’s been really intense, really good, so it’s been good.”
Recent Posts
- Gani Adams Critiques President Tinubu’s Administration in Open Letter
- Survivor of September 11th Attacks Shares His Story and Lessons Learned
- Claims of Kamala Harris Wearing Disguised Earpieces During Debate Debunked
- Belarus Defense Ministry Official Claims Pokémon Go as Intelligence Tool
- Trump and Harris Clash Over Foreign Policy in Latest Presidential Debate
- Borno State Government Responds to Flood Disaster in Maiduguri
- Leaders Gather for 9/11 Commemoration at Ground Zero
- Astronaut Frank L. Culbertson Jr Reflects on 9/11 from Space
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Warns of Legal Challenges Amid New Homelessness Legislation
- Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away
- Kamala Harris Highlights John McCain in Presidential Debate
- U.S. Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Amidst Political Landscape
- Roberto Luongo Makes a Splash in Beer League Hockey
- Commemoration of the 23rd Anniversary of September 11 Attacks
- 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
- Bafana Bafana Secures Dramatic Victory Against South Sudan
- Malaika Arora’s Father Passes Away: Investigation Underway
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes South Indian Film Debut in Devara: Part 1
- Public Demonstration for Justice for Fallen Artist Mohbad
- The Amazing Race Canada Renewed for Season 11