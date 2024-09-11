Marc Guéhi Praises England’s Successful Training Camp Under Interim Manager Lee Carsley

Marc Guéhi has expressed his satisfaction with England’s first training camp led by interim manager Lee Carsley following Tuesday’s victory over Finland at Wembley Stadium.

Guéhi, along with his Crystal Palace teammates Ebere Eze and Dean Henderson, was called up for the September international window, marking the Three Lions’ first matches since the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and the departure of former manager Gareth Southgate.

Both Guéhi and Eze contributed to England’s 2-0 wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, maintaining clean sheets and collecting six points to ensure a perfect start in the UEFA Nations League B, Group 2.

In a post-match reflection, Guéhi stated, “It was good. It was exactly what the manager wanted. We talked about control in the last camp, and making sure we established ourselves and built ourselves back up again. We enjoy playing together.”

Guéhi noted his happiness for teammate Harry Kane, who achieved an impressive feat by scoring twice in his 100th cap. He added, “So it’s a good day.”

He highlighted his previous experience working with Carsley in the Under-21s, saying, “It’s a big help, so I kind of understand exactly what he wants from us.” Guéhi emphasized that the directives remain consistent, focusing on short connections, teamwork, and maintaining control throughout the matches.

“Ultimately, we’re attacking, trying to score goals – those are the main messages,” he explained. “I think it suits everyone, to be honest! Every single person in this team is good on the ball, and we need to show that even more so.”

Guéhi described the camp as enjoyable, highlighting the camaraderie among the players, stating, “There’s good banter off the pitch, enjoying each other’s company, and the training’s been really intense, really good, so it’s been good.”