Marc Maron Pays $50,000 for Taylor Swift Song in HBO Special

NEW YORK, NY — Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron revealed he invested a significant amount to use Taylor Swift‘s song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” in his soon-to-be-released HBO stand-up special. During the July 25 episode of Vulture’s podcast, Maron disclosed that he spent about $50,000 to license the track from Swift.

Maron, age 61, felt the song was essential for a crucial moment in his special, titled “Marc Maron: Panicked,” premiering on Aug. 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. He reached out to friend Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote the song, for guidance on securing the rights.

“I know Jack Antonoff enough to text him — and he’s the co-writer on that song,” Maron said. He explained that he initially didn’t know how to obtain the rights but was in a hurry due to budget constraints. “It was doable,” he added, noting that the $50,000 covered only one minute of the song.

Maron expressed his hope that Swift has heard the specific joke related to the song in his special, admitting he was anxious during the licensing process. “The real fear was, like, if she doesn’t let you use it, then what do you do?”

Although he did not discuss the exact content of the bit, Maron previously shared his appreciation for Swift’s music. He mentioned listening to her songs while hiking and recognizing the emotional depth in her work. “There’s a lot of longing and sadness and isolation,” he said.

“Marc Maron: Panicked” follows his acclaimed special “From Bleak to Dark,” which reflected on loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can look forward to the new special on HBO and HBO Max.