Marc Maron Reflects on End of ‘WTF’ Podcast and New Projects

LOS ANGELES, CA — Comedian and actor Marc Maron is winding down his popular podcast, ‘WTF,’ after a remarkable 16-year run. Maron announced the podcast’s end earlier this month, explaining it was time to stop while still proud of the work he has produced. “If you’re burnt out and you’re concerned about your engagement, it really became a decision about if we stop, we stop with a body of work,” Maron said. The final episodes are expected to air in fall 2025.

Maron’s podcast, which he launched with producer Brendan McDonald in 2009, became a space for deep discussions with a range of guests, often leading to surprising moments of vulnerability. Maron shared, “These conversations are very real conversations for me… that is nourishing for the spirit and the soul as human beings.” He expressed a mix of sadness and relief about ending the podcast, acknowledging it has been a major part of his identity.

In addition to ending ‘WTF,’ Maron remains busy with several upcoming projects. He is the subject of a new documentary titled ‘Are We Good?’ which chronicles his return to comedy following the loss of his partner Lynn Shelton in 2020. The documentary has already made waves at various film festivals, including Tribeca and South by Southwest.

Maron also co-stars with Owen Wilson in the Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Stick,’ which follows a group of golf enthusiasts. The show has been renewed for a second season, further emphasizing Maron’s versatile presence in the entertainment world.

Reflecting on his journey, Maron highlighted themes of grief and vulnerability. He described an emotional connection to his partner, stating, “There is sort of an emptiness of possibility… there’s this kind of belief that I’ve gotten callous to the possibility of opening my heart again.” He emphasized the importance of in-person connections, especially as he navigates life after ‘WTF.’

As Maron steps away from the podcasting world, he looks forward to new creative endeavors, including his HBO comedy special ‘Panicked,’ set to premiere on August 1, 2025. In this special, he explores his anxieties and personal obsessions, offering a raw and humorous perspective on his life experiences.

The documentary ‘Are We Good?’ is set to explore Maron’s emotional journey as well, showcasing a side rarely seen by audiences and featuring candid moments that reveal his complex relationship with life and loss.

Maron’s shift from the podcast to other projects signifies a new chapter in his career, as he continues to engage with audiences while grappling with the challenges of personal and professional change.

“I do believe we’re making the right decision [to end the podcast],” Maron stated. He emphasizes the importance of adaptability and the need for a support system as he moves into this next phase of his life.