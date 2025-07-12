Marc Marquez Claims Pole in Wet Sachsenring Qualifying

Sachsenring, Germany – Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team secured pole position in a dramatic MotoGP qualifying session at the Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany on Saturday. The qualifying took place in challenging wet conditions, where Marquez clocked a time of 1:27.811, edging out Johann Zarco of CASTROL Honda LCR by just 0.151 seconds.

The wet track posed difficulties for riders, but Marquez demonstrated skillful control to lead the grid. Johann Zarco, who advanced from Q1, finished with a time of 1:27.962, while Marco Bezzecchi from Aprilia Racing completed the front row with a 1:28.232.

The rain began to fall before the start of the session, making the track conditions slippery and unpredictable. Competitors struggled with timing as the sky opened up again, which affected visibility and grip.

In Q1, Zarco had established himself as a top contender, setting a pace that saw him through, but Miguel Oliveira from Prima Pramac Yamaha missed the cut by a narrow margin. Zarco and Maverick Viñales from Red Bull KTM Tech3 fought closely for the top positions before moving to Q2.

However, drama unfolded as Viñales fell at Turn 4 during his out-lap in Q2 but managed to get back on his bike without serious injuries. Shortly after, Jack Miller also crashed at the same corner, emphasizing the tricky conditions of the track.

As the session progressed, Marquez took command, setting a series of fast laps and extending his lead. By the end, he comfortably secured his 73rd pole position in MotoGP. Zarco and Bezzecchi followed to round out the front three, highlighting a strong showing from multiple manufacturers.

The second row featured Franco Morbidelli from Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing, Pedro Acosta from Red Bull KTM, and Alex Marquez from BK8 Gresini Racing. Fabio Quartararo from Monster Energy Yamaha completed row three.

With rain still in the forecast, the stage is set for an unpredictable 15-lap Sprint race later today.