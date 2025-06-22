Sports
Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
Mugello, Italy – Marc Marquez experienced a challenging start in the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix sprint on Saturday due to what he described as a “big misunderstanding” with his Ducati‘s launch control. The 32-year-old rider, who qualified on pole for the 100th time in his career, initially struggled off the line but managed to recover and take the lead by the fourth lap.
As the lights signaled the start, Marquez mistakenly thought his launch control system was engaged. When he attempted to rev his engine, he realized it had disengaged. “Yeah, I had a big misunderstanding at the start with the launch control,” Marquez told motogp.com. “First of all, I thought it was in, but I didn’t read the message on the screen well and it was out again.”
Fortunately for Marquez, he quickly recovered his position after the shaky start, stating, “But lucky for us… it was a big mistake, honestly speaking.” Despite the difficulties, he showcased his skill by moving back into contention and extending his championship lead to 35 points.
Looking ahead to Sunday’s grand prix, Marquez acknowledged the potential challenges he faces, particularly from competitors like Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez. “Normally in this circuit when I’m behind somebody, historically I feel better,” he said, admitting that the conditions could complicate tire choices and overall strategy.
These insights came as fellow rider Alex Marquez observed Marc’s issues at the start and saw an opportunity to challenge him. “Really similar to what happened in Aragon,” Alex noted, “I saw him having problems on the start… but he was really clever and in attack mode.”
As both riders prepare for the long race on Sunday, they remain focused on managing tire conditions and racing strategies. Alex emphasized the need for intelligent decisions regarding tire selection, aiming for a balance between pushing hard at the beginning and maintaining control throughout the race.
Recent Posts
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident
- North Carolina Introduces New Tax on Ride App Users
- Power Outage Strands Riders at Wild Adventures Theme Park
- Trump’s Strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites Prompt Global Reactions