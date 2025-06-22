Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint

Mugello, Italy – Marc Marquez experienced a challenging start in the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix sprint on Saturday due to what he described as a “big misunderstanding” with his Ducati‘s launch control. The 32-year-old rider, who qualified on pole for the 100th time in his career, initially struggled off the line but managed to recover and take the lead by the fourth lap.

As the lights signaled the start, Marquez mistakenly thought his launch control system was engaged. When he attempted to rev his engine, he realized it had disengaged. “Yeah, I had a big misunderstanding at the start with the launch control,” Marquez told motogp.com. “First of all, I thought it was in, but I didn’t read the message on the screen well and it was out again.”

Fortunately for Marquez, he quickly recovered his position after the shaky start, stating, “But lucky for us… it was a big mistake, honestly speaking.” Despite the difficulties, he showcased his skill by moving back into contention and extending his championship lead to 35 points.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s grand prix, Marquez acknowledged the potential challenges he faces, particularly from competitors like Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez. “Normally in this circuit when I’m behind somebody, historically I feel better,” he said, admitting that the conditions could complicate tire choices and overall strategy.

These insights came as fellow rider Alex Marquez observed Marc’s issues at the start and saw an opportunity to challenge him. “Really similar to what happened in Aragon,” Alex noted, “I saw him having problems on the start… but he was really clever and in attack mode.”

As both riders prepare for the long race on Sunday, they remain focused on managing tire conditions and racing strategies. Alex emphasized the need for intelligent decisions regarding tire selection, aiming for a balance between pushing hard at the beginning and maintaining control throughout the race.