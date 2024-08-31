Connect with us

Marc Marquez Secures Pole Position at Aragon MotoGP

2 days ago

Marc Marquez Motogp Aragon

In a spectacular display of speed and skill, Marc Marquez of the Gresini Ducati team has clinched the pole position at the Aragon MotoGP with an impressive time of 1’46.766 seconds. This stunning performance places him over 0.8 seconds ahead of his competitors, showcasing his dominance throughout the qualifying session.

Pedro Acosta from Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 finished in second place, closely followed by Ducati Lenovo’s Francesco Bagnaia in third. Marquez’s commanding lead was evident as he consistently maintained a distance of approximately 0.6 seconds from Acosta and about 1.0 seconds from Bagnaia as the session progressed.

Despite an early crash that hindered title contender Jorge Martin‘s chances, the Pramac Ducati rider managed to recover and secured a spot on the front row. Martin, along with Bagnaia, was able to slightly reduce Marquez’s substantial lead during the latter part of the session.

Meanwhile, rookies Brad Binder and Acosta successfully advanced to Q2, surpassing competitors like Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini, and Jack Miller in a tightly fought Qualifying 1 round.

This qualifying session took place under sunny conditions, with only a few damp patches remaining from prior rain. The upcoming Sprint race is scheduled to commence at 14:00 local time, presenting Marquez a golden opportunity to secure his first MotoGP victory since 2021.

As the Aragon circuit has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s event, a lack of comprehensive data has prompted Michelin to expand the rear tyre allocation for the weekend from two to three options, ensuring that the riders are well-prepared for the unique track conditions.

Rachel Adams

