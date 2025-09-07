Marc Soler Dominates Stage 14 of Vuelta a España

SOMIEDO, Spain, Sept. 6 (Reuters) – Marc Soler showcased an impressive performance with a solo attack during the final climb to win stage 14 of the Vuelta a España on Saturday. Competing in a mountainous 139.5-km stage from Avilés, Soler’s effort left his rivals trailing, while Jonas Vingegaard maintained his lead in the general classification with a second-place finish, 39 seconds behind.

Soler, riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, dominated the final 16.9-km climb to La Farrapona. He built a significant lead and completed the race in 3 hours, 48 minutes, and 22 seconds. Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who closely followed contenders Joao Almeida and Tom Pidcock throughout the race, finished strong but could not match Soler’s pace.

“It’s unbelievable. I cannot explain… an unexpected day, but I’m very happy,” Soler said after celebrating his first stage win in this year’s Vuelta. He explained that he knew the valley road was tough but felt confident with the gap he created.

The stage was marked by pro-Palestinian protests during the neutral start, which briefly interrupted the event. Briton James Shaw led as the first to reach the summit of San Lorenzo, but it was Soler who took charge as the race approached its concluding climbs.

With a steady pace, Soler maintained a lead of one minute and 34 seconds heading into the last five kilometers. Vingegaard, content to ride in a group nearly three minutes behind, managed a late surge but could not catch the Spaniard.

“I lost a bit more time, but I’m getting better at these longer efforts,” Pidcock remarked, noting the intensity of the competition. The race continues on Sunday with a 167.8-km segment from Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos.