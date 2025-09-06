Marcel Reed Shines in Aggies Season Opener Against UTSA

College Station, Texas — Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed delivered an impressive performance in the Aggies’ season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners on August 30. Reed threw for 289 yards and achieved a career-high four passing touchdowns, showcasing his growth as a dual-threat quarterback.

Assisting Reed were his new receivers, Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, who contributed 194 yards and three of the four touchdown receptions. Concepcion also made a significant impact by returning a punt 80 yards for Texas A&M’s first score of the season.

Head coach Mike Elko praised Reed’s abilities during ‘The Aggie Football Hour’ for the 2025 season. He compared Reed to NFL legend Tom Brady, noting, “There are times when, you know, he doesn’t throw it exactly like the Tom Brady of the world, but Tom Brady could never run the ball like Marcel could.” Elko emphasized that Reed’s ability to make plays, whether passing or rushing, is crucial for the team.

Reed’s rushing ability sets him apart from traditional quarterbacks. Elko remarked, “If he drops back to pass and runs for 30, that’s not a bad play.” The confidence between Reed and the offensive line, which returns intact this season, is expected to contribute to Reed’s growth.

Looking ahead, Reed aims to replicate his strong performance when the Aggies face Utah State at Kyle Field on September 6. His dynamic skill set will be critical as Texas A&M seeks to build on their season-opening success.