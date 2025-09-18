Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group

Los Angeles, CA – Marcia Cross, the Emmy-nominated star of ‘Desperate Housewives,’ has been labeled the “Antisemite of the Week” by StopAntisemitism, a Jewish watchdog group. The group accuses the 63-year-old actress of spreading antisemitic rhetoric and bashing Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Cross has been vocal about her pro-Palestinian views, asserting that Israel is committing genocide. She claims that starvation is a method being used against the Gazan population and that the United States and other nations support these actions. A post she shared previously was met with outrage, as she compared the Holocaust’s gas chambers to the situation in Gaza, stating they were “far more merciful” than starvation.

Liora Rez, founder of StopAntisemitism, criticized Cross for her social media statements. “Her posts recycle classic antisemitic tropes, trivialize Jewish suffering, and deny Jewish legitimacy,” Rez said, highlighting that these statements put Jewish communities at risk.

Cross posted several inflammatory remarks since the conflict escalated, including messages targeting Israel and its supporters. One post from August 10 read, “F*** YOU ISRAEL AND ALL OF YOUR SUPPORTERS USA GERMANY FRANCE.”

The actress has also made claims about Israel’s influence over U.S. politicians, using posts to insinuate that notable figures, including Kamala Harris, are aligned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Additionally, Cross participated in a pledge to boycott Israeli institutions, stating, “What’s the point of Holocaust museums if they are silent in the face of genocide?”

StopAntisemitism has launched a campaign to encourage Cross’s talent agency to drop her due to her controversial remarks. “Marcia Cross has transitioned from a respected actress to someone promoting dangerous rhetoric against Jews,” Rez stated. “With nearly a million followers, she uses her platform to demonize Israel and excuse Hamas actions.”

Cross gained fame as Bree Van de Kamp on ABC’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ from 2004 to 2012, earning two Screen Actors Guild Awards. She is also known for her role as Dr. Kimberly Shaw on ‘Melrose Place’ during the 1990s. Representatives for Cross did not respond to requests for comment.